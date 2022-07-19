US: 5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation

A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men that authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store late Sunday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men who were already in the store, police said.

Injured in the shooting were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and the three 19-year-old men allegedly involved in the altercation, police said. Authorities did not announce any arrests and did not know the conditions of the victims.

Three victims were taken to a hospital by emergency workers and two arrived in private vehicles, police said.

Mount Vernon is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Seattle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}