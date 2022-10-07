Home / World News / US adds dozens of Chinese firms to export control list

US adds dozens of Chinese firms to export control list

world news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 07:05 PM IST

The 31 Chinese companies include memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co.

The "unverified list" is a potential stepping stone to tougher economic blacklists from the Commerce Department of the United States.(Representational Image)(Bloomberg)
The "unverified list" is a potential stepping stone to tougher economic blacklists from the Commerce Department of the United States.(Representational Image)(Bloomberg)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of firms that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports.

The "unverified list" is a potential stepping stone to tougher economic blacklists from the Commerce Department.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states china
united states china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out