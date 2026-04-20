The United States is pursuing a strategy designed to push Iran towards “capitulation,” former US national security official Robert Harward has said, pointing to a coordinated military and economic campaign he claims is already straining Tehran.

Donald Trump has a plan that will force Iran to capitulate, the military official said.(AI-generated image)

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Harward told Fox News that US forces intercepted an Iranian vessel attempting to break the blockade. “There was an Iranian ship that came through today and tried to break the blockade, which the US intercepted,” Harward said. “So ships can move, some of it’s by choice, and some of it’s based on the threat.”

Hormuz tensions

The remarks come as tensions remain high on the Strait of Hormuz. After a brief reopening, a US naval blockade led Iran to shut the vital route again, with reports of forces firing on vessels attempting to cross. Two Indian merchant ships were also hit. The situation got tenser after the US seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf.

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{{^usCountry}} US President Donald Trump said the vessel was intercepted after attempting to breach the blockade. Tehran condemned this as a ceasefire violation and an “act of armed piracy,” vowing retaliation. ‘No one knows what’s going on' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Donald Trump said the vessel was intercepted after attempting to breach the blockade. Tehran condemned this as a ceasefire violation and an “act of armed piracy,” vowing retaliation. ‘No one knows what’s going on' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “No one really knows what’s going on except the president… I don’t know if that’s part of his deception plan or not, but the campaign has been absolutely brilliant,” Harvard said. “No one thought we would strike Iran. He struck Iran. No one thought we could recover the pilot. We recovered the pilot. And no one knows where we are except the president.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No one really knows what’s going on except the president… I don’t know if that’s part of his deception plan or not, but the campaign has been absolutely brilliant,” Harvard said. “No one thought we would strike Iran. He struck Iran. No one thought we could recover the pilot. We recovered the pilot. And no one knows where we are except the president.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “At the end of the day, this strategy will force the Iranian government to capitulate,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At the end of the day, this strategy will force the Iranian government to capitulate,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran, though, has responded by tightening its grip on the strait. The West Asian country has warned that if its oil exports are restricted, it will not allow others to pass freely.

According to Harward, the US is pursuing to restore free navigation through Hormuz while compelling Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

The ongoing blockade, he said, was already taking a heavy toll on Iran. “We’re crushing them economically… I’ll be shocked if the regime doesn’t come back to the negotiation table.”

Iran says ‘no’ to talks with US

Iran on Sunday denied agreeing to a second round of peace talks with the US, contradicting claims by Trump that negotiations would resume in Pakistan. Tehran cited US “excessive demands,” shifting positions and the ongoing naval blockade, which it called a ceasefire violation, as reasons for refusing talks.

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Trump accused Iran of breaching the ceasefire but said a deal was still possible, while warning of forceful action if Tehran does not comply.

Iran's Lebanon connection

Ripple effects of the war are visible across the region. In Lebanon, Israeli forces have established a ‘yellow line’ in the south amid a fragile 10-day truce with Hezbollah.

Harward also linked the US’ economic campaign directly to Iran’s regional influence, particularly its backing of proxy groups. “There’s no doubt the government of Lebanon wants Hezbollah gone… tightening this economic power diminishes the resources and support the Iranian government can give Hezbollah,” he said.

He said that weakening Iran financially would have a cascading effect on its network of allies, including Hamas and the Houthis. “With those resources gone, those entities will be under pressure… unable to support their activities.”

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The White House earlier said it was ready for round-two of negotiations with Iran, with US vice president JD Vance set to once again lead the US delegation.

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