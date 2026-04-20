Is Strait of Hormuz open or closed? Confusion amid firing, blockades and U-turns

The status of the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical oil transit route, remains deeply uncertain, with shifting signals from Iran and the United States leaving global shipping effectively paralysed. Despite brief claims over the weekend that the waterway had reopened, fresh military threats, a continuing US naval blockade, and direct attacks on vessels have once again brought traffic to a halt. Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran. (AP)

A brief opening - then a swift shutdown The confusion began on Saturday, April 18, after Iran's foreign minister announced that the strait was “completely open,” triggering a rush of ships attempting to exit the Persian Gulf. For a few hours, some vessels did make it through - more than 20 crossings were recorded on Saturday, the highest since early March.

But the window quickly slammed shut.

Iran reversed course after Washington insisted its blockade on Iranian shipping would remain in place. Tehran responded by reimposing restrictions, declaring that no ships would be allowed through while its own exports were choked.

“Iran is determined to maintain oversight and control over traffic,” its top security body said, effectively reinstating a closure.

Indian ships come under attack The fragile situation deteriorated further after vessels came under direct attack. Two Indian ships were fired upon mid-transit, forcing them to retreat. In one case, armed boats approached a tanker near Iran’s coast and opened fire, prompting an emergency U-turn. Other vessels, hearing gunfire over radio channels, abandoned their journeys altogether.

Also read - 'You gave me clearance. You are firing now': Audio from Indian tanker shot at by Iran navy

The British military also reported incidents involving Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboats firing at a tanker and a projectile striking a container ship.

By Sunday, observed crossings had dropped to zero, with at least 13 oil tankers turning back and many others choosing to remain anchored rather than risk passage.

Why Hormuz matters The stakes are enormous. Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a vital artery for global energy markets.

Now, millions of barrels of crude and liquefied natural gas are effectively stranded inside the Persian Gulf. Around 135 million barrels of oil are estimated to be stuck on tankers unable to exit.