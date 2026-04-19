‘You gave me clearance. You are firing now': Audio from Indian tanker shot at by Iran navy

An audio, reportedly from Sanmar Herald, has now surfaced, with the mariner from the vessel saying, “You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back.”

Jag Arnav is an India-flagged bulk carrier, travelling from Saudi Arabia's Al Jubail to India, according to Marine Traffic. Meanwhile, Sanmar Herald was carrying crude oil from Iraq to India.

Two Indian vessels -- Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald -- were fired upon by the Iranian navy , in contradiction to Tehran's earlier statements that countries not involved in the conflict with the US and Israel will not be targeted.

An audio recording, reportedly from Sanmar Herald, one of the two Indian tankers that were fired upon by the Iranian navy north of Oman, has surfaced. An official from the tanker can be heard telling Tehran's navy that it was firing at the India-flagged vessel, despite having given clearance for it to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

India lodges protest The external affairs ministry has lodged a strong protest with Iran, summoning the Iranian ambassador to India over the matter.

Tehran's envoy, Dr Mohammad Fathali, was summoned for a meeting at 6:30pm. The envoy met the MEA joint secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk at the meeting.

A statement from the MEA said that the foreign secretary conveyed India's deep concern over the shooting incident and emphasised the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners.

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"Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India’s views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait. The Ambassador of Iran undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities,” the statement added.

Strait of Hormuz still at eye of storm The Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway which acts as a passage for around 20 per cent of the world's crude shipments, is still at the eye of the storm -- one which began with the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

A top Iranian official said on Saturday that the strategic waterway will not reopen until the US lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports, warning that a final peace deal remained "far" off.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said during a televised address that there has been some "progress" in talks with the US, "but there are many gaps and some fundamental points remain."

"We are still far from the final discussion," said Ghalibaf.

Tensions intensify as a two-week ceasefire is set to end on Wednesday, unless it is extended or a peace deal is achieved.