US air force permits Sikh to wear turbans and beard on duty as ‘religious accommodation’

US air force has now allowed Sikhs to wear articles of religious faith — turban, beard and long hair — while on active duty.

“Today, I feel that my country has embraced my Sikh heritage, and I will be forever grateful for this opportunity,” Airman Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa, who was granted the permission, what is called, a religious accommodation, said in a statement provided by the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Bajwa joined the air force in 2017, the same year US army became the first military branch in America to allow religious accommodation to Sikhs.

Welcoming the development, Indian American lawmaker Ami Bera said in a news release, “Sikhs have long played an important role in protecting and defending our nation.”

“It is only right that these patriots be able to serve while in their religious attire or grooming. I urge the Department of Defense to expand these religious accommodations and make them more easily accessible.”

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 21:11 IST