US 'alarmed' by Hong Kong security law, sees 'closing' of freedoms
Reuters |
Mar 19, 2024 10:38 PM IST
Vedant Patel told reporters that the crimes outlined in the legislation are poorly defined and incredibly vague.
The United States believes Hong Kong's passing of a new national security bill has the potential to accelerate the closing of a once open society, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington is analyzing the potential risks to U.S. citizens and American interests.
Patel told reporters that the crimes outlined in the legislation are poorly defined and incredibly vague. The package, known as Article 23, punishes offences including treason, sabotage, sedition, the theft of state secrets, external interference and espionage with sentences ranging from several years to life imprisonment.
