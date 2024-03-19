US 'alarmed' by Hong Kong security law, sees 'closing' of freedoms

The United States believes Hong Kong's passing of a new national security bill has the potential to accelerate the closing of a once open society, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington is analyzing the potential risks to U.S. citizens and American interests. Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, center, speaks to lawmakers following the passing of the Basic Law Article 23 legislation(AP)

Patel told reporters that the crimes outlined in the legislation are poorly defined and incredibly vague. The package, known as Article 23, punishes offences including treason, sabotage, sedition, the theft of state secrets, external interference and espionage with sentences ranging from several years to life imprisonment.