US asserts – ‘absolutely no intention’ to send troops to Israel; largest aid convoy enters Gaza. Top updates

The Israel-Hamas war has entered the 24th day and the conflict seems far from end. The Israeli troops indulged in ‘heavy fighting’ with the Hamas militant group as they entered into the ‘next stage’ of retaliation following the surprising assault October 7. After weeks of ferocious airstrikes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the second stage would be ‘long and difficult’.

Smoke rising from the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombardment on October 29. (AFP Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Meanwhile, Gaza came back online after the two-day internet and communications blackout on Sunday after the cellular services were restored gradually. According to a Washington Post report, the US pushed Israel to restore the services in the beseiged enclave.

Amid fears that the war may get escalated, US Vice President Kamala Harris asserted that they have no intension in putting boots on the ground in Israel.

The United Nations said over 30 trucks with humanitarian aid have entered Gaza on Sunday, the largest single-convoy entry into thee war-ravaged Palestinian enclave since the war began. So far, 117 trucks have entered through Rafah border through Egypt. The US said it ‘made clear’ that communications and internet services in Gaza are restored in its attempt to pressur Israel. The Washington Post cited an US official who said “We made it clear that it had to be turned back on.” “They need to stay back on.” US VP Kamala Harris assured that that Washington has ‘absolutely no intention’ of sending troops to Israel or Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. "We have absolutely no intention, nor do we have any plans, to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period," Harris said in an intrview with CBS' ‘60 Minutes’. Hamas on Sunday said its Ezzedine al-Qassam brigades was engaged in ‘heavy fighting’ with Israel troops inside the northern Gaza amid the ‘second stage’ of Israel's retaliation. Meanwhile, Israel claimed to have struckk more than ‘450 terror targets, including operational command centres, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts’. The Israeli troops are poised to expand ground activity and the scope of its forces inside the Gaza Strip.

