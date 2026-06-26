US assures India technology access won't be revoked once granted: India’s IT Secretary S Krishnan

The United States has assured India that access to technology, once granted, will not be revoked, a senior Indian official said, while reiterating New Delhi's view that the technology sector still requires room for innovation and that the time for regulation has not yet arrived.

Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology S Krishnan, right, and US Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg at the second Pax Silica Summit, in Washington, DC, USA. (PTI Photo)

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day Pax Silica Summit in the United States, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan reaffirmed India's position on regulating emerging technologies.

"Our position on regulation in this space is that right now it is still time for innovation. It's not yet time to actually look at regulation in the sector, which is a position that India has held," Krishnan said, according to news agency PTI.

"We've also stated, and my minister has also stated, that if there is a need to regulate and if the time is right, we will not hesitate to," he added.

‘Once granted, will not be revoked’, says Krishnan

Krishnan said US officials had raised concerns about the potential use of advanced AI models and their broader impact.

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{{^usCountry}} "On the AI models, the American concern is fundamentally how these models could potentially be used and what could be the potential impact. They were looking at a review mechanism for some of this internally before they are released," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "On the AI models, the American concern is fundamentally how these models could potentially be used and what could be the potential impact. They were looking at a review mechanism for some of this internally before they are released," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"But I think there was an understanding, and something that they certainly mentioned, that access to technology, once it is provided, will not be cut off. I think that was ensured," Krishnan added.

‘Need multiple sources of supply’

Highlighting the risks of excessive dependence on a single source of supply, particularly in light of lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Krishnan stressed the need for resilient and trusted supply chains.

"We have to ensure that there are certain areas where the global economy today needs reliable and resilient sources of supply," he said.

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"If you become overly dependent, and I think that's what geopolitics and also things like the COVID pandemic have taught us, you should not become over-reliant on one source of supply," he added.

"Therefore, you need a multiplicity of at least three or four reliable and trusted sources of supply for a variety of technologies," Krishnan said.

Krishnan, along with K Nagraj Naidu, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, met Jacob Helberg, the US Under Secretary of State, on Wednesday. Helberg is leading the Pax Silica initiative, which seeks to build alternative supply chains for critical minerals and rare earths, a sector currently dominated by China, according to PTI.

During the meeting, Krishnan and Helberg discussed opportunities for cooperation in developing diversified and trusted supply chains.

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"They discussed avenues for cooperation in building diversified and trusted supply chains, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, AI adoption, and securing access to critical minerals," the Indian Embassy in Washington said in a post on X.

The first Pax Silica Summit was held in December last year, while India joined the initiative in February on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The next summit will bring together member nations that are signatories to the framework and are exploring alternative pathways to secure access to critical minerals, an area currently dominated by China, PTI reported.