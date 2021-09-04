Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US: Biden's plans to start delivery of Covid booster shots face complications
world news

US: Biden's plans to start delivery of Covid booster shots face complications

President Joe Biden announced last month that his administration was preparing to administer boosters to provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus, pending approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
AP | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Biden recommended boosters eight months after the second shot.(AP file photo)

President Joe Biden's plan to start delivery of booster shots by September 20 for most Americans who received Covid-19 vaccines is facing complications that could delay the availability for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday.

Biden announced last month that his administration was preparing to administer boosters to provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus, pending approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. He recommended boosters eight months after the second shot.

However, those agencies are awaiting critical data before signing off on the third doses, with Moderna's vaccine increasingly seen as unlikely to make the September 20 date.

According to one official, Moderna produced inadequate data for the FDA and CDC to approve the third dose of its vaccine. The FDA has requested additional data that is likely to delay those boosters into October. Pfizer is further along in the review process, with an FDA panel review on boosters on September 17. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘We're scared’: What's going on inside top Afghan TV network under Taliban rule

Spain mandates full Covid-19 vaccination proof for American tourists

‘ISIS common enemy’: US 'secretly' wants Pak help, Islamabad demands recognition

Philippines to lift travel ban on India, UAE and 8 other countries from Monday
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP