e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

South Africa’s Gupta brothers blacklisted by US for pay-to-play corruption net

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, and Salim Essa, a business associate of the family. The three Gupta brothers are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:59 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
The three Gupta brothers are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments.
The three Gupta brothers are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments. (Picture courtesy: Who’swho website)
         

The United States on Thursday sanctioned the powerful Indian-born Gupta brothers of South Africa alleging they ran a “pay-to-play” corruption network that used bribery and profits from government contracts to wield considerable influence on the government and cited their ties to former president Jacob Zuma.

The US treasury said announcing the sanctions Ajay Gupta, the eldest of the three, is the “family patriarch who formulated the family’s corrupt business strategies and controlled its finances”; Atul Gupta, the second brother, oversaw the “family’s outreach to corrupt government officials”; and, Rajesh Gupta, the youngest, “cultivated important relationships with the sons of powerful South African politicians.” Salim Essa, a business associated of the family was also sanctioned.

The three immigrated to South Africa in the 1990s and built a substantial business empire suing ties to powerful politicians, including President Zuma was was sacked by his party in 2018.

“The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets. Treasury’s designation targets the Guptas’ pay-to-play political patronage, which was orchestrated at the expense of the South African people,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in a statement. “The Guptas and Essa have used their influence with prominent politicians and parties to line their pockets with ill-gotten gains. We will continue to exclude from the U.S. financial system those who profit from corruption.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 21:44 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST
UK unit of Congress rejects Corbyn tweet on Kashmir meet, calls it an ‘internal matter’
UK unit of Congress rejects Corbyn tweet on Kashmir meet, calls it an ‘internal matter’
Oct 10, 2019 20:45 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
Oct 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Oct 10, 2019 22:25 IST
Erdogan wants the world stage, from the Kurds to Kashmir
Erdogan wants the world stage, from the Kurds to Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 20:08 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News