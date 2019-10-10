South Africa’s Gupta brothers blacklisted by US for pay-to-play corruption net

world

The United States on Thursday sanctioned the powerful Indian-born Gupta brothers of South Africa alleging they ran a “pay-to-play” corruption network that used bribery and profits from government contracts to wield considerable influence on the government and cited their ties to former president Jacob Zuma.

The US treasury said announcing the sanctions Ajay Gupta, the eldest of the three, is the “family patriarch who formulated the family’s corrupt business strategies and controlled its finances”; Atul Gupta, the second brother, oversaw the “family’s outreach to corrupt government officials”; and, Rajesh Gupta, the youngest, “cultivated important relationships with the sons of powerful South African politicians.” Salim Essa, a business associated of the family was also sanctioned.

The three immigrated to South Africa in the 1990s and built a substantial business empire suing ties to powerful politicians, including President Zuma was was sacked by his party in 2018.

“The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets. Treasury’s designation targets the Guptas’ pay-to-play political patronage, which was orchestrated at the expense of the South African people,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in a statement. “The Guptas and Essa have used their influence with prominent politicians and parties to line their pockets with ill-gotten gains. We will continue to exclude from the U.S. financial system those who profit from corruption.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 21:44 IST