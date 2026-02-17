US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks in Geneva from today | Here's what we know

Representatives of Ukraine and Russia are set to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday and Wednesday for a fresh round of US-brokered peace talks, just days before the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Soldiers fire a canon towards Russian army positions near Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP)

Expectations for any significant breakthrough remain low, with both sides holding firm to their core demands, The Associated Press reported.

Where and when are the talks taking place? The latest round is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, after two previous rounds took place in Abu Dhabi.

The Geneva meeting marks the third round of US-brokered discussions.

The talks come ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The United States has set a June deadline to reach a settlement.

The venue has switched to the Swiss lakeside city after Abu Dhabi hosted two rounds of talks that both sides described as constructive but which failed to reach any major breakthrough. Who is taking part? Ukraine’s delegation includes: Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, who is leading the team.

Kyrylo Budanov, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff.

Senior presidential aide Serhiy Kyslytsya. Russia’s delegation includes: Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, leading Moscow’s team.

Igor Kostyukov, head of Russian military intelligence.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s special envoy, participating in a separate economic working group. US representation: Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are representing the Trump administration. Both Russian and Ukrainian delegations are expected to report back to their respective leaders before any potential compromises are accepted.

What are the issues? The central sticking point is territory. Russia is demanding that Ukraine cede the remaining 20% of the eastern region of Donetsk that Moscow has failed to capture, something Kyiv refuses to do, Reuters reported.

Kyiv has refused to agree to territorial concessions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks would cover a “broader range of issues”, particularly those related to territories and Russia’s demands.

Other unresolved issues include: Russia and Ukraine also remain far apart on issues such as who should control the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the possible role of Western troops in postwar Ukraine.

Why are expectations low? There is little anticipation of significant progress. Ukrainian negotiators have previously accused Medinsky of lecturing them about history as justification for the invasion.

Ukrainian defenders remain locked in a war of attrition with Russia's bigger army along the roughly 1,250-kilometre (750-mile) front line.

Russia has carried out repeated aerial barrages, targeting energy infrastructure. Recent strikes have left hundreds of thousands without power during winter.

Zelenskiy said intelligence reports indicated further massive strikes on energy targets were being prepared.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has developed drones capable of striking deep into Russian territory, including oil refineries and arms depots.

Despite a year of US peace efforts, the conflict, Europe’s biggest war since 1945 , continues, with tens of thousands killed and millions displaced.

(With inputs from agencies)