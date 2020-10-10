e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US calls for negotiations with North Korea to achieve complete denuclearisation

US calls for negotiations with North Korea to achieve complete denuclearisation

Analysts said the missile, which was shown on a transporter vehicle with 11 axles, would be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the world if it becomes operational.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump talk during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 28, 2019.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump talk during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 28, 2019. (Reuters File Photo )
         

A senior US administration official on Saturday called North Korea’s display of a previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missile “disappointing” and called on the government to negotiate to achieve a complete denuclearisation.

Analysts said the missile, which was shown on a transporter vehicle with 11 axles, would be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the world if it becomes operational.

“It is disappointing to see the DPRK continuing to prioritize its prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile program over working towards a brighter future for the North Korean people,” the official said. “The United States... calls on the DPRK to engage in sustained and substantive negotiations to achieve complete denuclearization.”

tags
top news
Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
CSK vs RCB Live: Rayudu gives CSK glimmer of hope
CSK vs RCB Live: Rayudu gives CSK glimmer of hope
Taiwan urges China to ‘never seek hegemony’ and ease tensions
Taiwan urges China to ‘never seek hegemony’ and ease tensions
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In