US Capitol police to hold 'no confidence vote' against senior leadership
Members of the US Capitol police are planning to hold a vote of no confidence in the force's leadership this week over its failure to adequately prepare officers for the January 6 insurrection by a violent mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters.
The Capitol Police union's executive board called this week for the no-confidence vote against members of senior leadership, including acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, Assistant Chief Chad Thomas, Acting Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher, and Deputy Chiefs Timothy Bowen, Jeffrey Pickett and Eric Waldow, reported The Hill.
"The enormity of the multiple leadership failures both in leading up to the insurrection and in the Department's response to it, have convinced us there is no other choice. The leadership has failed us, and we have paid a terrible price," Gus Papathanasiou, the Capitol Police union chairman, said in a statement.
Over 140 police officers between the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police forces were injured. Some officers sustained brain injuries, one is expected to lose an eye and another officer was stabbed with a metal fence stake, according to The Hill.
On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.
Five people died in the riot, including one Air Force veteran and a Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.
Following the violence, the US House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached Trump for "inciting" last week's deadly violence at Capitol Hill, making him the first US President to be impeached twice.
Trump is currently undergoing his second impeachment trial, where House managers seek to prove that Trump incited violence by stubbornly refusing to accept the election defeat and bar him from holding any public office including running for president in 2024.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan should not blame others for his party's actions: PDM chief Rehman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump team hopes calling Jan 6 speech ‘peaceful and patriotic’ will be shield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden in call with China's Xi Jinping raises human rights, trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol police to hold 'no confidence vote' against senior leadership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump's China moves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US pharmacies to offer Covid-19 vaccines from today. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US calls for China to end 'unacceptable' detention of Canadians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden visits a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 origin probe ends, politics over it continues
- Hours after the WHO team revealed preliminary findings at a Wuhan news conference on Tuesday, Washington said it wants to scrutinise data used by the team, which concluded that the coronavirus causing Covid-19 did not originate in a laboratory in Wuhan, and that bats remain a likely source.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon establishes task force to meet China challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 conspiracies fuel anti-semitic incidents in UK: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brexit poses ‘existential’ threat to some UK firms, BCC says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Duchess Meghan to hear if she has won privacy case or if it will face trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox