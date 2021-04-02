US Capitol under lockdown after man rams car into barricade

The US Capitol was on lockdown after a man drove his car into a security barricade, injuring two police officers in the process.

The suspect was in custody.

US Capitol Police said in a tweet, “USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

The incident brought back memories of the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of then president Donald Trump on January 6.

In a message to congressional offices, the police said, “All US Capitol Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover.”