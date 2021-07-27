US CDC to unveil new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people amid Delta surge: Report

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to announce revised guidance on face masks for fully vaccinated individuals amid rising cases of highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus, according to news agency Reuters.

The United States has been witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates. But the breakthrough Covid-19 cases and uncertainty over Delta variant’s ability to escape vaccine-induced immunity has caused concerns for authorities relying on vaccination to reopen economies.

The fear of a possible setback to the US' Covid-19 response has reportedly prompted the CDC to reconsider its face mask guidance. The US health agency is expected to recommend fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks in certain circumstances, but the specifics are not clear, reported Reuters citing people familiar with the development.

The CDC has reportedly planned a media briefing at 3pm (12.30am IST) to unveil the recommendation.

In May, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” The recommendation was followed by a change in rules by US states and businesses, aimed at boosting the economy. But the Delta variant, first detected in India, has threatened the gains.

Nearly half of the US population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but vaccine hesitancy has slowed down the vaccination rate which was once the highest in the world. US President Joe Biden has repeatedly been urging his countrymen to get vaccinated. Biden and CDC director Rochelle Walensky have said Covid-19 is now a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” since they make up the vast majority of infections and hospitalisations.

“Folks the Delta variant is no joke. Please protect yourself and your loved ones – get vaccinated,” the US president tweeted on Saturday.

