US, China discuss regional security issues, Ukraine
WASHINGTON: The United States and China held a high level discussion on “regional security issues and non-proliferation” on Wednesday, in what marks a continuation of the dialogue between the two sides that began in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to a White House statement, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi - a Chinese Communist Party politburo member and director of the foreign affairs commission.
“This phone call, which followed their March 14 meeting in Rome, focused on regional security issues and non-proliferation. Mr Sullivan and Director Yang also discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and specific issues in US-China relations,” said the statement.
In Rome, during a seven-hour long conversation, Sullivan had conveyed Washington’s “deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia”, and warned Yang of “significant consequences” should China choose to support Russia.
US President Joe Biden also spoke to China’s president Xi Jinping in March. Speaking to reporters about China’s possible support for Russia, Biden had said, “I think that China understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia. And so I am hopeful that he does not get engaged.”
While Ukraine, according to the readout, figured in the conversation on Wednesday, the reference to regional security issues and non-proliferation indicates that North Korea was a subject of discussion, as was the geopolitical landscape in Asia.
The US has adopted a clear adversarial policy position vis-a-vis China. This has taken the form of a continuation of trade restrictions imposed during the Donald Trump presidency, criticism of China’s human rights record, the appointment of an Indo-Pacific coordinator in the National Security Council, the elevation of Quad, the emergence of Aukus (a partnership between the US, United Kingdom and Australia), and discussions on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
At the same time, the US has also kept open its channels of communication with China to what it calls “responsibly manage competition” and install guardrails to ensure competition did not descend into conflict.
-
Amid signs of Covid's 6th wave, more US areas may see mask recommendations
The Covid-19 pandemic could get worse in the U.S. in the weeks ahead, officials said Wednesday, and more people could be advised to again wear masks indoors. Increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions.
-
Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin pleads guilty in 1st Ukraine war crimes trial
A 21-year-old Russian soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian as Ukraine has started its first war crimes trial since the beginning of Moscow's invasion. Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova previously said her office was readying war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offences that included bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting, news agency AP.
-
EU chief proposes up to 9 billion euros in more aid to Ukraine
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed extra aid to Ukraine of up to nine billion euros ($9.5 billion) this year to help Kyiv cope with the ravages of war. In a broadcast statement, von der Leyen also said it was time to think about rebuilding Ukraine whenever the war ends, adding the EU has "a strategic interest in leading this reconstruction effort".
-
Kremlin says Ukraine 'lacks will' to continue peace talks
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Kyiv authorities of not wanting to continue talks to end hostilities that started after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine. "Talks are indeed not moving forward and we note the complete lack of will of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
-
North Korea claims over 1 million Covid recoveries in a week; WHO is worried
North Korea said Wednesday more than a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about the public health threat. The country's anti-virus headquarters announced 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths in state media Wednesday. It said at least 691,170 remain in quarantine.
