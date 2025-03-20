US clarifies Tulsi Gabbard's ‘Islamic caliphate’ remark after condemnation from Bangladesh

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Washington condemns violence against minorities in Bangladesh and welcomes any efforts by the interim government to reduce such instances. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard addresses a gathering during Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, March 18, 2025.(Reuters file)

The official was asked about director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's remark condemning alleged instances of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and explaining how extremist elements seeking to establish an “Islamic Caliphate” have influenced various countries.

Bruce said, “We condemn any instances of violence or intolerance directed toward members of minority communities in any country and have welcomed measures taken by Bangladesh's interim government to ensure safety and security for all in Bangladesh. That's what we're watching. That's what we expect. And that will be what continues.”

‘Unjustified brush,’ says Bangladesh

The Bangladesh interim government, headed by chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, had expressed deep concern over Gabbard's remarks on an “Islamist caliphate,” and said that her remark are both “misleading and damaging” to the country's image and reputation.

A statement released late on Monday said, "We note with deep concern and distress the remarks made by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, in which she alleged ‘persecution and killing’ of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that ‘the threat of Islamic terrorists' in the country is “rooted’ in the ‘ideology and objective’ to rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate.”

“This statement is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism,” the statement added.

Dhaka said Gabbard's remark were not based on any evidence or addressed specific allegations. “They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush. Bangladesh, like many countries around the world, has faced challenges of extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and other counterterrorism efforts,” the interim government said.

