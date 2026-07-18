US closes Consulate General in Pakistan's Peshawar citing safety of diplomatic staff

The US Consulate General in Pakistan's Peshawar announced on Friday that it has closed and the diplomatic responsibilities for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred to the region's unit at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The State Department, however, stressed that the decision does not signal a change in Washington's priorities in Pakistan. (Facebook\U.S. Consulate General Peshawa)

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The closure followed an announcement made on May 6, in which the US said the phased shutdown was aimed at ensuring the safety of its diplomatic staff and improving resource management.

Diplomatic work to continue through other missions

“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad. This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management,” the US Department of State said on May 6, while making the announcement.

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The department said that although its physical presence in Peshawar will end in phases, its diplomatic engagement with the province will continue through other channels.

The State Department, also stressed that the decision does not signal a change in Washington's priorities in Pakistan.

Decision follows security concerns

The announcement of closure reportedly came after a period of heightened security concerns in Pakistan.

On March 1, unrest broke out in the country following Israeli-US strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least nine people were killed in clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi, according to Dawn News.

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Days later, on March 3, the US Department of State directed non-emergency government employees and eligible family members posted at its consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan because of safety concerns.

The department had also warned of possible drone and missile attacks from Iran and potential disruptions to commercial air travel following the outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28.

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In an earlier advisory, the State Department also flagged the risk of terrorist violence across Pakistan.

It said violent extremist groups have carried out attacks, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), while incidents have also been reported in major cities such as Karachi and Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies)