US companies add most jobs in 7 months: ADP data

US private employers in April added the most jobs in seven months as hiring continues to improve on the back of vaccinations and business re-openings.

Company payrolls increased by 742,000 during the month after an upwardly revised 565,000 gain in March, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 850,000.

Economists expect employment to continue to improve as Covid-19-related shutdowns and health concerns subside. The ADP data precede Friday’s monthly jobs report, which is forecast to show a 995,000 gain in April payrolls, with some economists projecting an increase of one million or more.



