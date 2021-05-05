IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US companies add most jobs in 7 months: ADP data
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a "Now Hiring " sign in front of a store in Arlington, Virginia.(AFP)
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a "Now Hiring " sign in front of a store in Arlington, Virginia.(AFP)
world news

US companies add most jobs in 7 months: ADP data

  • Company payrolls increased by 742,000 during the month after an upwardly revised 565,000 gain in March, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 10:26 PM IST

US private employers in April added the most jobs in seven months as hiring continues to improve on the back of vaccinations and business re-openings.

Company payrolls increased by 742,000 during the month after an upwardly revised 565,000 gain in March, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 850,000.

Economists expect employment to continue to improve as Covid-19-related shutdowns and health concerns subside. The ADP data precede Friday’s monthly jobs report, which is forecast to show a 995,000 gain in April payrolls, with some economists projecting an increase of one million or more.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP