US conducts first air strikes against Taliban since Afghan ceasefire ends: Official

The two assaults took place on Thursday and Friday in separate provinces in Afghanistan, spokesman Sonny Leggett said on his Twitter account.

world Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:58 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Kabul
US Marines and Afghan Commandos stand together as an Afghan Air Force helicopter flies past during a combat training exercise in August 27, 2017.
US Marines and Afghan Commandos stand together as an Afghan Air Force helicopter flies past during a combat training exercise in August 27, 2017. (AFP File Photo )
         

The US conducted its first air strikes against the Taliban since a rare ceasefire between the insurgents and Afghan forces ended more than a week ago, the US military said Friday.

The two assaults took place on Thursday and Friday in separate provinces in Afghanistan, spokesman Sonny Leggett said on his Twitter account.

“These were the 1st US airstrikes against (the Taliban) since the start of the Eid ceasefire,” he wrote.

