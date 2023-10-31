US 'confident' of getting 100 aid trucks a day into Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war
The United States is "confident" of increasing the number of aid trucks getting into Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt to around 100 a day.
The United States is "confident" of increasing the number of aid trucks getting into Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt to around 100 a day, the White House said Monday.
"This first phase that we talked to the Israelis about is trying to get it up to about 100 a day," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, adding that around 45 had got through on Sunday.
“We're confident that we can get there in coming days.”
