US 'confident' of getting 100 aid trucks a day into Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

AFP |
Oct 31, 2023 03:01 AM IST

The United States is "confident" of increasing the number of aid trucks getting into Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt to around 100 a day.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, adding that around 45 had got through on Sunday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby(AP)
"This first phase that we talked to the Israelis about is trying to get it up to about 100 a day," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, adding that around 45 had got through on Sunday.

“We're confident that we can get there in coming days.”

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
