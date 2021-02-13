Home / World News / US coordination on North Korea ongoing, very active: State Department
"I would not put a timeline on when you might see the next step in this process, but that coordination is ongoing, it is very active," State department spokesperson Ned Price said during a telephonic press briefing.
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news briefing at the department in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)

US coordination with allies on denuclearizing North Korea is very active and ongoing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Friday.

"I would not put a timeline on when you might see the next step in this process, but that coordination is ongoing, it is very active," Price said during a telephonic press briefing. "We're in close contact and touch with our partners and allies."

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the North Korea issue with their counterparts across the world, he added.

