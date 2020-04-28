e-paper
US coronavirus deaths could reach 70,000: Donald Trump

The number of dead in the US from Covid-19 surpassed 55,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

world Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Washington
US President Donald Trump has at times this month cited 60,000 as the estimate of how many people would die from Covid-19
President Donald Trump is projecting that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000, but says original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November.

Trump has at times this month cited 60,000 as the estimate of how many people would die from Covid-19.

Trump was asked during a White House news conference on Monday whether an American president deserved to be re-elected after losing more Americans in six weeks than died in the Vietnam War. Approximately 58,000 US troops were killed during the Vietnam War.

Trump said the nation has lost a lot of people.

“But if you look at what original projections were — 2.2 million — we’re probably heading to 60,000-70,000. It’s far too many. One person is too many for this. And I think we’ve made a lot of really good decisions. The big decision was closing the border or doing the ban, people coming in from China.” Trump added: “I think we’ve done a great job. I will say this, one person is too many.” Trump is relying on a pandemic forecast that predicted 1.5 million to 2.2 million deaths in the United States in a worst-case scenario, without efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing.

