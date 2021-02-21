Home / World News / 'Deeply concerned': US on reports of Myanmar security forces firing on protesters
world news

'Deeply concerned': US on reports of Myanmar security forces firing on protesters

Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay on Saturday when police and soldiers fired to disperse protests against a Feb. 1 military coup, emergency workers said, the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of demonstrations.
Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Rescue workers carry an injured man after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar,(Reuters)

The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports that Myanmar security forces have fired on protesters and continue to detain and harass demonstrators and others, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in tweet on Saturday.

"We stand with the people of Burma," Price tweeted. Myanmar is also known as Burma.

Topics
myanmar united states of america
IND USA
