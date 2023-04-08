Home / World News / US deploys cruise-missile submarine in Mideast amid Iran tension

US deploys cruise-missile submarine in Mideast amid Iran tension

Bloomberg |
Apr 08, 2023 02:53 PM IST

Last month, the US military carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria.

The US said it deployed a cruise-missile submarine in the Middle East, boosting its naval fleet in the region amid rising tensions with Iran.

The guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) pulls into the Bay of Naples in this file photo taken in the Mediterranean Sea.(via REUTERS)
The guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) pulls into the Bay of Naples in this file photo taken in the Mediterranean Sea.(via REUTERS)

The USS Florida — a nuclear-powered vessel capable of carrying as many as 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles — began transiting the Suez Canal from the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, according to the US Naval Forces Central Command, which is based in Bahrain in the Persian Gulf.

The submarine is being deployed in support of the US Fifth Fleet, which is also based in Bahrain, to “ensure regional maritime security and stability,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

A Bahrain-based spokesperson for the US Navy declined to provide further details on the mission or specify whether the submarine was headed to the Persian Gulf as it would contravene operational security protocols.

Last month, the US military carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria. It came after an American contractor was killed in what was said to be an attack by an Iranian-made drone on a US military facility in northeast Syria.

Drone Strike Strains Biden’s ‘No Deal-No Crisis’ Iran Stance

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us syria mission iran stability biden mediterranean sea persian gulf + 6 more
us syria mission iran stability biden mediterranean sea persian gulf + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out