Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US donates 2.5 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine to Pakistan
world news

US donates 2.5 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine to Pakistan

The Moderna vaccines were delivered in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the government of Pakistan, the US embassy said in an official statement.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 08:05 PM IST
The United States delivered of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan (Antony Blinken on Twitter)

Pakistan has received 2.5 million doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine through COVAX, the country’s foreign ministry’s office tweeted on Friday. “2.5m doses of Moderna Covid Vaccine provided to Pakistan by the US under COVAX have reached Islamabad,” the ministry said.

Pakistan has been so far reliant on three vaccines — Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, and Sinovac — all provided by China, to fuel its immunisation programme. The country had signed a deal with China’s CanSinoBio pharma in late March to import a concentrate of the vaccine in bulk for the purpose of producing it locally, branding it as PakVac. The country aims to produce 3 million doses of the vaccine monthly, reported Reuters.

The vaccines were delivered in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the government of Pakistan, the US embassy said in an official statement. “Delivering on our pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are essential to ending the Covid-19 pandemic.” the statement added.

“The United States' delivery of 2.5M doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan highlights our enduring friendship and cooperation on Covid-19. We are committed to bringing this pandemic to an end around the world,” tweeted Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs, said on Twitter that “these vaccines will give a boost to ongoing vaccination drives in Pakistan. Deeply appreciate continued support by the US in our fight against the pandemic,”

Pakistan, which has partially vaccinated 13 million people and fully vaccinated three million people, also has plans to purchase the Pfizer vaccine by the end of this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan coronavirus moderna
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day

Mom who compared daughter’s 35k Gucci belt with school belt wears it with sari
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP