US economy better positioned to grow than any 'on Earth', says Prez Biden
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:07 AM IST
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
President Joe Biden said in an address to Congress Tuesday that the US economy is better positioned to grow "than any country on Earth," despite disruptions from Covid-19 and Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
"The pandemic disrupted our supply chains and Putin's unfair and brutal war in Ukraine disrupted energy supplies as well as food supplies," Biden said during his State of the Union address.
"But we're better positioned than any country on Earth right now."
