US Election Day 2021: All you need to know
world news

US Election Day 2021: All you need to know

Polling took place on November 2 for various elections, including gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey, several mayoral contests etc.
Voters during 2020 US presidential polls (AP)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:15 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Nearly a year after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris emerged victorious over then US president Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence, voters across United States cast their ballots again on November 2, as polling was held across the country for elections to various government offices.

While the polling day itself is known popularly as ‘Election Day,’ the elections are called ‘off-year elections.’ These are neither presidential nor mid-term polls, and almost always take place in odd-numbered years.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) Polls which took place on the day include those to elect governors for New Jersey and Virginia, several mayoral contests, special elections in Ohio for two Congressional seats, and a host of other local elections.

(2.) In Virginia, Terry McAuliffe from President Biden's Democrats is up against Glenn Youngkin, a colleague of former President Trump in the Republican Party. Youngkin is ahead in the race, CNN has reported.

(3.) In New Jersey, incumbent Phil Murphy from the Democrats is pitted against Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Various polls have given an edge to Murphy.

(4.) Cities which are witnessing mayoral contests are New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Buffalo, Minneapolis and Miami. In New York City, Democrat Eric Adams, a former officer in its police department, will defeat Curtis Silwa from the Republicans, CNN projected.

(5.) If victorious, Adams will be the second African-American mayor of New York City. He will succeed Bill de Blasio.

(6.) Minneapolis, meanwhile, will witness its first polls since the George Floyd incident in May last year. Voters in the city will not only decide the fate of incumbent Jacob Frey, who held the post at the time of Floyd's killing by the police, but they will also vote to decide if the police department should be replaced by a Department of Public Safety.
