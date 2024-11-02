US Election: List of Americans Donald Trump threatened

Last month, Donald Trump declared there are two enemies for America: “the outside enemy” and “the enemy from within.” The latter he claimed the is the “more dangerous” of the two, further threatening that the menace could be terminated, if he were the president, through the US armed forces. Donald Trump describes two enemies of America: external threats and a more dangerous internal foe. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The former president’s often-incendiary language has become more and more threatening in the lead-up to his showdown with Kamala Harris.

Journalists, pundits, liberals, leftists, Democrats, and every other Trump-opposing group has, at one time or another, called Trump a fascist in spite of what his lackeys busy themselves denying; that Trump recently told a White House tour guide, “I love Hitler”; and of last week’s hate-filled rally at Madison Square Garden, the same place where American Nazis rallied in support of the Fuehrer back in 193

While he swears that he cannot be called a Nazi or a fascist, Trump has fallen into utterances suggesting from his perspective the “bad guys” within the United States include Democrats, “radical left lunatics,” those who oppose him, and anyone whose conduct is antithetical to his vision of the nation.

Here are a few on a list of the Americans Trump threatened:

Liz Cheney – Trump ridiculed her as “dumb as a rock”, “stupid person” and “the moron.” and a “war hawk,” implying she should face guns trained on her.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her,” Trump said, and added, “Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Mark Milley – Trump suggested death as a consequence for Joint Chiefs of Staff Mar Milley's reassurance call to China post-January 6, calling it a potentially treasonous act. He posted on Truth Social, “This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

Joe Biden – Trump shared an image of Joe Biden bound, echoing hostage-like imagery.

Mike Pence – During 6 January, Trump’s statements emboldened rioters who chanted threats to “hang Mike Pence.”

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” he said rioting crowd.

Journalists – Trump has spoken of jailing reporters if they withhold sources. “You tell the reporter, ‘Who is it?’ and the reporter will either tell you or not. And if the reporter doesn’t want to tell you, it’s bye-bye. The reporter goes to jail,” he said.

“And when the reporter learns that he’s going to be married in two days to a certain prisoner, that’s extremely strong, tough, and mean, he will say... ‘You know, I think I’m going to give you the information. Here’s the leaker. Get me the hell out of here!”

Protesters and immigrants – Trump made aggressive comments toward racial justice protestors and illegal immigrants, advocating violence for those he perceives as disrupting order.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s memoir claims Trump shouted to an agitated crowd, “Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?”