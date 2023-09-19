Donald Trump to miss next Republican debate. His plan instead is to…

Former US president Donald Trump plans to give a speech in Detroit on September 27 to a crowd of union workers as he will miss out the second Republican presidential debate, an aide said as per news agency Reuters. The speech is expected to be delivered to auto workers and other blue collar union members, the aide added. Donald Trump has been harshly critical of US president Joe Biden's electric vehicle policies. The former US president said recently that Joe Biden is "waging war" on the auto industry through electric vehicle mandates.

With this, the former US president will skip the Republican primary presidential debate for the second time as he leads his nearest rival by nearly 50 percentage points, according to the most recent opinion polls. Donald Trump skipped the first Republican presidential debate in Wisconsin last month. The second debate is being held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California.

The speech to union members will be part of an intense campaign by Donald Trump to win back some of the working class voters who defected to Joe Biden in 2020. This comes as the United Auto Workers union began a strike last week against the three biggest US auto manufacturers over pay and other benefits, a major political challenge to Joe Biden who has touted his support of unions for decades.

The strike also has geographical resonance for next year's US presidential elections because many of the affected workers are based in three key Midwestern battleground states - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

