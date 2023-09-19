Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Donald Trump to miss next Republican debate. His plan instead is to…

Donald Trump to miss next Republican debate. His plan instead is to…

ByMallika Soni
Sep 19, 2023 06:31 AM IST

Donald Trump skipped the first Republican presidential debate in Wisconsin last month.

Former US president Donald Trump plans to give a speech in Detroit on September 27 to a crowd of union workers as he will miss out the second Republican presidential debate, an aide said as per news agency Reuters. The speech is expected to be delivered to auto workers and other blue collar union members, the aide added. Donald Trump has been harshly critical of US president Joe Biden's electric vehicle policies. The former US president said recently that Joe Biden is "waging war" on the auto industry through electric vehicle mandates.

Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump speaks.(Reuters)

With this, the former US president will skip the Republican primary presidential debate for the second time as he leads his nearest rival by nearly 50 percentage points, according to the most recent opinion polls. Donald Trump skipped the first Republican presidential debate in Wisconsin last month. The second debate is being held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California.

Read more: US finds debris from missing F-35 military jet that crashed after pilot ejected

The speech to union members will be part of an intense campaign by Donald Trump to win back some of the working class voters who defected to Joe Biden in 2020. This comes as the United Auto Workers union began a strike last week against the three biggest US auto manufacturers over pay and other benefits, a major political challenge to Joe Biden who has touted his support of unions for decades.

The strike also has geographical resonance for next year's US presidential elections because many of the affected workers are based in three key Midwestern battleground states - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
donald trump
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP