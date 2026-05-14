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'US engaged in dictation': Iran minister's remark amid dispute over uranium enrichment

Gharibabadi added that the Islamic Republic also remains ready to respond and "retaliate" if the ceasefire with Washington collapses.

Published on: May 14, 2026 02:08 am IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, on Wednesday stated that, despite ongoing talks with the United States, it appears Washington is interested in “dictation” rather than negotiations with Tehran.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (ANI )

Speaking to reporters ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, the Iranian minister stated that Tehran remains open to talks on key issues such as its nuclear programme and uranium enrichment.

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However, Gharibabadi added that the Islamic Republic also remains ready to respond and "retaliate" if the ceasefire with Washington collapses.

Also Read | Iran welcomes Indian initiative to end war, says Iranian minister

‘US dictating terms, not negotiating’

The Iranian minister said that Iran was ready to come to the table and address key issues such as its nuclear programme and enrichment of uranium, which have stalled talks with the US.

Amid Trump's claim that Iran's military has been "destroyed," the deputy foreign minister added that Tehran stands ready to defend itself if hostilities continue.

"If the ceasefire is broken, we will defend and retaliate," he said.

Gharibabadi added that despite lacking "sophisticated military equipment," Tehran believes its missile capabilities have successfully countered Israel and the United States.

 
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