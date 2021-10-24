Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
world news

US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed the United States for sanctions, dismissing Washington's assertions that it does not have hostile intentions.
North Korea test-fired a newly developed hypersonic missile in September, according to state news media KCNA. (File Photo)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 08:35 AM IST
AFP |

The US on Sunday urged North Korea to stop "counterproductive" missile tests, but expressed hope Pyongyang would respond positively to Washington's call for dialogue.

It comes after North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday, prompting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

US special representative on North Korea Sung Kim met his southern counterpart Noh Kyu-duk after a meeting with their Japanese counterpart in Washington.

He labelled Tuesday's launch a "provocation", and urged Pyongyang to stop "concerning and counterproductive" missile tests.

"We hope the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach," Kim told reporters in Seoul, using the acronyms of North Korea's official same.

Tuesday's launch was the latest in a series of recent weapons tests by the country, including a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and what it said was a hypersonic warhead.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed the United States for sanctions, dismissing Washington's assertions that it does not have hostile intentions.

Kim met three times with former president Donald Trump, who boasted of stopping a war but failed to reach a comprehensive agreement on ending the country's nuclear program.

RELATED STORIES

President Joe Biden has promised to keep seeking diplomacy but with a more low-key approach.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us-north korea talk united states
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP