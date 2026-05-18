US extends waiver on sanctions for Russian seaborne oil by 30 days

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the US administration would extend for 30 days a sanctions waiver allowing trade in Russian seaborne oil after several countries requested more time to continue purchases.

A tourist watches the MT Desert Kite oil tanker carrying Russian oil at Narara Marine National Park in the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, India, March 11 , 2026.(REUTERS)

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The move will allow temporary access to Russian oil and petroleum products stranded on tankers without breaching strict US sanctions imposed on major Russian oil companies.

Washington had introduced the exemption to ease oil supply concerns and rising prices after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz during the US-Israeli offensive, though the move has done little to ease gasoline prices in the United States.

“US Treasury is issuing a temporary 30-day general license to provide the most vulnerable nations with the ability to temporarily access Russian oil currently stranded at sea,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“This extension will provide additional flexibility, and we will work with these nations to provide specific licenses as needed. This general license will help stabilize the physical crude market and ensure oil reaches the most energy-vulnerable countries. It will also help reroute existing supply to countries most in need by reducing China’s ability to stockpile discounted oil,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Second waiver by US Treasury {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Second waiver by US Treasury {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The move marks the second time the Treasury has allowed the sanctions waiver to expire before extending it again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move marks the second time the Treasury has allowed the sanctions waiver to expire before extending it again. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} First introduced in March, the waiver aimed to ease oil supply disruptions and curb price spikes triggered by the US-Israeli attacks on Iran by allowing sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products stranded on tankers to re-enter the market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First introduced in March, the waiver aimed to ease oil supply disruptions and curb price spikes triggered by the US-Israeli attacks on Iran by allowing sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products stranded on tankers to re-enter the market. {{/usCountry}}

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While the measure has had little impact on lowering oil prices, it has benefited India.

India emerged as one of the main beneficiaries of the sanctions waiver. Reports citing government officials said the country ordered around 30 million barrels of Russian oil after the exemption came into force.

Indian refiners, including Reliance Industries, had earlier reduced purchases from Russian energy firms such as Rosneft and Lukoil following US sanctions on the companies.

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