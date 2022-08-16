Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US first lady tests Covid positive days after President Joe Biden recovers

Updated on Aug 16, 2022 08:07 PM IST
She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One at Charleston Executive Airport, SC. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
First lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.

