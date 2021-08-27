Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US flag to fly at half-mast until August 30 in honour of Kabul attack victims
world news

US flag to fly at half-mast until August 30 in honour of Kabul attack victims

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed the death toll of US service members killed in attacks near the Kabul airport has increased from 12 to 13.
Washington
AUG 27, 2021
The injured US service members are in the process of being evacuated in C-17 aircraft equipped with surgical units.(AP photo)

The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan's Kabul, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Earlier on Thursday (local time), bomb attacks at the Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and injured an additional 15 service members as well as numerous Afghan civilians.

"As a mark for respect, starting today, the United States flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds... until sunset on August 30, 2021, in honour of the victims of the senseless acts of violence in Kabul," Psaki said.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed the death toll of US service members killed in attacks near the Kabul airport has increased from 12 to 13.

"I can confirm that subsequent to Gen. McKenzie's remarks, a thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate," the spokesperson said on Thursday (local time). "The latest number of injured is now 18.

The injured US service members are in the process of being evacuated in C-17 aircraft equipped with surgical units.

kabul airport afghanistan
