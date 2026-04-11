US forces start clearing mines from Hormuz Strait as talks on in Pakistan, Trump says ‘will soon be open’

American military forces began the process for clearing of sea mines laid by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on April 11, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said after two US Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted the operations as the US and Iran held peace talks in Islamabad.

US starts clearing mines in Hormuz

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It was not immediately clear if Iran was fine with the plan and the operation.

The military statement came just after US President Donald Trump declared on social media that the “Strait of Hormuz will soon be open”. He wrote on Truth Social, “The United States has completely destroyed Iran’s Military, including their entire Navy and Air Force, and everything else. Their Leadership is DEAD!"

What US Central Command said

“USS Frank E Peterson and USS Michael Murphy transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” said the US Command in a public statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional and global economic prosperity, the statement noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional and global economic prosperity, the statement noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Its blockade by Iran since the war was started by US and Israel on February 28 gave it massive geopolitical leverage, leading to a two-week ceasefire last Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its blockade by Iran since the war was started by US and Israel on February 28 gave it massive geopolitical leverage, leading to a two-week ceasefire last Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Talks are now being held in Islamabad with Vice President JD Vance leading the American side, and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi among the Iranian negotiators. Trump gave indication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talks are now being held in Islamabad with Vice President JD Vance leading the American side, and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi among the Iranian negotiators. Trump gave indication {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, there was a report that at least one US warship made a u-turn after Iran's warning to strike within 30 minutes. The two ships, however, passed through the strait with no issues reported, The Wall Street Journal reported thereafter citing three US officials. Then came the military statement confirming it.

The blockade of the Hormuz Strait has so far been the key geopolitical leverage held by Tehran throughout the war started by US and Israel, forcing a two-week truce last Wednesday.

While the exact time of the ant-mine operation was not known, the CENTCOM statement about it came just hours after Trump said that “we are now starting the process of clearing out" the narrow sea passage in the Persian Gulf.

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Trump made three Truth Social posts on similar lines.

In the one just before reports of the two warships' passage, he claimed Iran has been “losing big”. He wrote that “the only thing they (Iran) have going is the threat that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines” in the Strait of Hormuz.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

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