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US gasoline at $4.12/gal, diesel at $5.65/gal set seasonal record highs

Retail gasoline and diesel prices in the US are at their highest seasonal levels ever, a pain point for consumers looking ahead to summer travel.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 11:59 pm IST
Bloomberg |
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Retail gasoline and diesel prices in the US are at their highest seasonal levels ever, a pain point for consumers looking ahead to summer travel.

A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a QuikTrip gasoline station Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Greenwood Village, Colo.(AP)

While fuel costs have eased slightly in recent days as oil markets weigh the possibility of a US-Iran deal to end the war, retail prices are still elevated — especially for this time of year. Gasoline averaged $4.12 a gallon on Monday, according to the American Automobile Association.

That’s a record for the date and compares with the previous high of $4.07 on the same day in 2022, following the price spike driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, national average diesel prices sat at $5.65 a gallon, more than 60 cents above their previous high-water mark for this time, set in 2022.

The war in Iran has effectively choked off traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which nearly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil travels. That’s sent crude oil prices higher and fueled the biggest jump in US inflation in nearly four years. The surge in gasoline prices and diesel costs are rippling through to airfares as well as food and transportation costs.

 
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Home / World News / US gasoline at $4.12/gal, diesel at $5.65/gal set seasonal record highs
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