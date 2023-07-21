Home / World News / Carlee Russell was quite active on Twitter for 40 minutes before 911 call

Carlee Russell was quite active on Twitter for 40 minutes before 911 call

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jul 21, 2023 01:29 PM IST

One of the tweets was made just 15 minutes before she called 911 and went missing.

In a major update in the 49-hours disappearance and subsequent return of Carlee Russell, the 25-year-old nursing student posted several tweets 40 minutes before she reportedly went missing. One of the tweets was made just 15 minutes before she called 911 and went missing.

Carlee Russell(Twitter/@HooverPD)
Carlee Russell(Twitter/@HooverPD)

Notably, Russell made a 911 call on July 13 at around 9:34 p.m. and reported about a lost child in diaper wandering along the side of highway I-459 in Hoover, Alabama. Minutes later, she disappeared leading to a statewide search. She returned home around 10:45 p.m. on July 15.

ALSO READ| Top 10 countries to which America's 'Unicorn' companies' founders belong

Interestingly, upon investigation police found that there was no evidence that a toddler was walking along the interstate highway.

At 8:55 p.m, Russell tweeted: "Today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!!".

At 8:56 p.m, she tweeted: "Someone to tell you ‘i love you’ and don’t got a reason."

At 9:19 p.m, just 15 minutes before she called 911, Russell posted on Twitter: "yeah i want a family now".

Russell's claims of abduction

After returning home, Russell narrated her ordeal that she was abducted by a man with orange hair and a woman, in the trailer of a truck. The man and the woman allegedly confined her to a home where they disrobed her and took her photos. Russell has alleged that she escaped and ran throught the woods to reach home. Meanwhile, police are trying to ascertain the validity of Russell's claims.

Investigation of Russell's internet search history

The Hoover Police Department, with the help of the U.S. Secret Service, analysed Russell's internet search history. In an interesting revelation on the matter, they found that Google searches of the action-thriller kidnapping movie Taken was done on the day she was reportedly abducted. Police also found searches on the “maximum age” for an Amber alert, and if one has to pay for an Amber alert, in Russell's cellphone or work computer.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out