Carlee Russell was quite active on Twitter for 40 minutes before 911 call

In a major update in the 49-hours disappearance and subsequent return of Carlee Russell, the 25-year-old nursing student posted several tweets 40 minutes before she reportedly went missing. One of the tweets was made just 15 minutes before she called 911 and went missing. Carlee Russell(Twitter/@HooverPD)

Notably, Russell made a 911 call on July 13 at around 9:34 p.m. and reported about a lost child in diaper wandering along the side of highway I-459 in Hoover, Alabama. Minutes later, she disappeared leading to a statewide search. She returned home around 10:45 p.m. on July 15.

Interestingly, upon investigation police found that there was no evidence that a toddler was walking along the interstate highway.

At 8:55 p.m, Russell tweeted: "Today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!!".

At 8:56 p.m, she tweeted: "Someone to tell you ‘i love you’ and don’t got a reason."

At 9:19 p.m, just 15 minutes before she called 911, Russell posted on Twitter: "yeah i want a family now".

Russell's claims of abduction

After returning home, Russell narrated her ordeal that she was abducted by a man with orange hair and a woman, in the trailer of a truck. The man and the woman allegedly confined her to a home where they disrobed her and took her photos. Russell has alleged that she escaped and ran throught the woods to reach home. Meanwhile, police are trying to ascertain the validity of Russell's claims.

Investigation of Russell's internet search history

The Hoover Police Department, with the help of the U.S. Secret Service, analysed Russell's internet search history. In an interesting revelation on the matter, they found that Google searches of the action-thriller kidnapping movie Taken was done on the day she was reportedly abducted. Police also found searches on the “maximum age” for an Amber alert, and if one has to pay for an Amber alert, in Russell's cellphone or work computer.

