Recapture of over 2 lakh unused green cards set to happen? What it means

In a move that could benefit thousands of Indian-Americans waiting for their Green card, a US President's advisory commission approved the recommendation that more than 2,00,000 unused green cards for family and employment categories since 1992 will be recaptured.

What does the recapture of Green cards means?

A Green Card is known officially as a Permanent Resident Card.(AP)

The recapture of more than 2,30,000 unused employment-based green cards from 1992 to 2022 means that this will initiate processing a portion of them every fiscal year in addition to the annual limit of 1,40,000 for this category. Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Bhutoria, member of the advisory commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, said, “Recapture Unused green cards and Prevent Future Green Card Waste aims to address bureaucratic delays in the Green Card application process and provide relief to individuals waiting in backlogs.”

What has the commission approved?

The commission has approved the recommendation that all unused green cards for family and employment categories since 1992 will be recaptured. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is authorised by US Congress to issue a specific number of family-based and employment-based immigrant visas every year. But bureaucratic delays have resulted in the under-utilisation of available Green cards.

The proposal has been made to tackle this delay, Ajay Bhutoria said.

“The recommendation emphasises the negative impact of under-utilised green cards on individuals, families and the US economy. The unused green cards represent lost opportunities for the country and contribute to worsening backlogs,” he said.

What other changes have been brought by the commission?

In December last year, the commission recommended actions to reduce significant visa appointment wait times.

"These recent immigration updates reflect the direct impact of the ... Commission's recommendations and the commitment of the Biden administration to help families and create immigration policies that are more inclusive, efficient and responsive to the needs of our communities," Ajay Bhutoria said.

