e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US has most coronavirus cases in world, overtakes China

US has most coronavirus cases in world, overtakes China

There were 83,507 cases in the United States by the end of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, nearly 2,000 more than China’s.

world Updated: Mar 27, 2020 08:08 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
The World Health Organization has said the United States could potentially turn into the next epicenter of the pandemic based on the continued increase in the number of new cases, the highest currently for any one country as a proportion of the world tally.
The World Health Organization has said the United States could potentially turn into the next epicenter of the pandemic based on the continued increase in the number of new cases, the highest currently for any one country as a proportion of the world tally. (AFP)
         

The United States now has the highest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, overtaking China, where the pandemic started last December.

There were 83,507 cases in the United States by the end of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, nearly 2,000 more than China’s. Fatalities remain much higher in Italy, Spain and china.

Experts and public health officials have said cases will continue to grow in the United States, unlike in China, because of aggressive testing, a trend that has been seen in New York state, which leads all US states in reported cases and fatalities.

The World Health Organization has said the United States could potentially turn into the next epicenter of the pandemic based on the continued increase in the number of new cases, the highest currently for any one country as a proportion of the world tally.

There were 529,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide by the end of Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker, and 23,956 fatalities.

tags
top news
On day 2 of lockdown, essential goods’ supply better, but deficit raises prices
On day 2 of lockdown, essential goods’ supply better, but deficit raises prices
Coronavirus updates: RBI governor to address media at 10 am
Coronavirus updates: RBI governor to address media at 10 am
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
A long walk home on empty stomachs for masked migrants
A long walk home on empty stomachs for masked migrants
‘If you’re scared of something, eat it!’: Hanoi chef creates coronavirus burger
‘If you’re scared of something, eat it!’: Hanoi chef creates coronavirus burger
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news