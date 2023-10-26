Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / US has no right to intervene in problems between Beijing and Philippines: China

US has no right to intervene in problems between Beijing and Philippines: China

Reuters |
Oct 26, 2023 01:20 PM IST

China says US has no right to get involved in problems between it and Philippines

The US does not have the right to get involved in problems between China and Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday at a regular press briefing.

In this image released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, a Philippines supply boat, center, sails near a Chinese coast guard ship, top, and a Chinese militia vessel off Second Thomas Shoal, (AP)
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china us philippines chinese foreign ministry press briefing
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP