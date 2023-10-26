US has no right to intervene in problems between Beijing and Philippines: China
Reuters |
China says US has no right to get involved in problems between it and Philippines
The US does not have the right to get involved in problems between China and Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday at a regular press briefing.
