US hints at way forward on TRIPS proposal moved by India, South Africa

The Biden administration on Sunday indicated a “way forward” could be found in the coming days on a proposal moved by India and South Africa at the WTO to temporarily waive provisions of the agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) - such as patents - to Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics to ensure equitable access to them around the world, especially in developing countries.

That “way forward” could include, but may not be restricted to, be that pharmaceutical companies will be required to supply these Covid-19 related materials “at scale and at cost”.

The Biden administration has been under mounting pressure from its own Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate to “reverse” former president Donald Trump’s opposition to the proposal, which was moved by India and South Africa last October and support it. Abroad, the proposal has acquired the support of 100 countries.

“We believe that the pharmaceutical companies should be supplying at scale and at cost to the entire world so that there is no barrier to everyone getting vaccinated,” Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Joe Biden, told ABC news in an interview on Sunday.

“We should have a way forward in the coming days,” he added, pointing to “intensive consultations” that US trade representative Katherine Tai has been engaged in at the WTO to “work through this issue”.

Tai has also been in discussions with pharmaceutical companies in recent days over this issue, among others, which was seen by observers as an “earnest effort” under way to find a resolution urgently. Tai has met virtually CEOs and top executives of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and most recently, last Friday, with Johnson & Johnson’s vice chairman Joaquin Duato. They discussed company’s “experience with production in developing countries, and the proposed waiver”, according to a readout of their meeting. Johnson & Johnson is reportedly planning to ship its single-dose Covid-19 vaccines for “fill and finish” distribution in India from June or July.

There has been a softening of Biden administration’s position on the issue, as has been noted by trade negotiators in Geneva, where the WTO is headquartered. People familiar with these conversations said that though American negotiators have not changed their position on legal issues, raised by the proposal to waive intellectual property rights, but “they are certainly a lot less assertive” and seem more “conciliatory”.

WTO’s agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, which was signed in 1995, provides signatory nations flexibility on IPR rights to deal with emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic. The last time it was confronted with similar tensions and challenges was over the HIV/AIDS crisis. A way needed to be found to ensure widespread distribution of patented antiviral drugs and therapies, which led to the Doha Declaration on TRIPS and Public Health adopted in 2001.

It allowed member countries to issue “compulsory licences” to patented products and processes to someone other than the owner of the patent. India granted its first, and only compulsory licence thus far, in 2012 to Hyderabad company to produce a cancer drug made by Bayer.

People familiar with these conversations in Geneva also said one of the options before WTO could be “voluntary licences” as is the arrangement between India and Gilead under which Remdesivir, one of the most effective therapeutics against Covid-19, is being produced at country-specific pricing.

There are no clear answers at this time, these people conceded, however. But they expressed satisfaction at the same time over the “softening” of US posture on the issue, and its willingness to part ways with Trump administration’s opposition to the proposal.

“We ask that you prioritise people over pharmaceutical company profits by reversing the Trump position,” 10 Democratic senators, including Bernie Sanders, had written to President Biden in a joint letter on April 15. On Friday, 108 Democratic members of the House of Representatives delivered a similar message to the Biden in a letter signed by 108 of them, including leading progressives such as Pramila Jayapal, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

US SENDS SUPPLIES TO INDIA

The United States began shipping planeloads of supplies including oxygen generators and concentrators, personal protective equipment and therapeutics to India starting Thursday to help it combat the second wave of Covid-19 cases that have been far more devastating in scale and severity than the first. It also diverted supplies of raw materials for the AstraZeneca/Covidshield vaccines to ramp up production in India.

The United States has also announced restricted travels from India starting on Tuesday because of the spike in cases and emerging mutants of SARS-Cov2, the virus that causes Covid-19. US citizens, permanent residents, students, academics and certain other categories are exempted from the ban.

“We are concerned about variants, we’re concerned about spread, we’re concerned about the loss of life, and also all of the secondary effects that emerges this pandemic rages out of control in India,” Sullivan said.

The Biden administration on Sunday indicated a “way forward” could be found in the coming days on a proposal moved by India and South Africa at the WTO to temporarily waive provisions of the agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) - such as patents - to Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics to ensure equitable access to them around the world, especially in developing countries. That “way forward” could include, but may not be restricted to, be that pharmaceutical companies will be required to supply these Covid-19 related materials “at scale and at cost”. The Biden administration has been under mounting pressure from its own Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate to “reverse” former president Donald Trump’s opposition to the proposal, which was moved by India and South Africa last October and support it. Abroad, the proposal has acquired the support of 100 countries. “We believe that the pharmaceutical companies should be supplying at scale and at cost to the entire world so that there is no barrier to everyone getting vaccinated,” Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Joe Biden, told ABC news in an interview on Sunday. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 'US withdrawal from Afghanistan could lead to designating Pak as terror sponsor' US denies Iran's claims of prisoner, cash swap; UK downplays Trump-backed candidate heads to runoff in Texas special congressional election Over 90 German police injured in May Day riots “We should have a way forward in the coming days,” he added, pointing to “intensive consultations” that US trade representative Katherine Tai has been engaged in at the WTO to “work through this issue”. Tai has also been in discussions with pharmaceutical companies in recent days over this issue, among others, which was seen by observers as an “earnest effort” under way to find a resolution urgently. Tai has met virtually CEOs and top executives of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and most recently, last Friday, with Johnson & Johnson’s vice chairman Joaquin Duato. They discussed company’s “experience with production in developing countries, and the proposed waiver”, according to a readout of their meeting. Johnson & Johnson is reportedly planning to ship its single-dose Covid-19 vaccines for “fill and finish” distribution in India from June or July. There has been a softening of Biden administration’s position on the issue, as has been noted by trade negotiators in Geneva, where the WTO is headquartered. People familiar with these conversations said that though American negotiators have not changed their position on legal issues, raised by the proposal to waive intellectual property rights, but “they are certainly a lot less assertive” and seem more “conciliatory”. WTO’s agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, which was signed in 1995, provides signatory nations flexibility on IPR rights to deal with emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic. The last time it was confronted with similar tensions and challenges was over the HIV/AIDS crisis. A way needed to be found to ensure widespread distribution of patented antiviral drugs and therapies, which led to the Doha Declaration on TRIPS and Public Health adopted in 2001. It allowed member countries to issue “compulsory licences” to patented products and processes to someone other than the owner of the patent. India granted its first, and only compulsory licence thus far, in 2012 to Hyderabad company to produce a cancer drug made by Bayer. People familiar with these conversations in Geneva also said one of the options before WTO could be “voluntary licences” as is the arrangement between India and Gilead under which Remdesivir, one of the most effective therapeutics against Covid-19, is being produced at country-specific pricing. There are no clear answers at this time, these people conceded, however. But they expressed satisfaction at the same time over the “softening” of US posture on the issue, and its willingness to part ways with Trump administration’s opposition to the proposal. “We ask that you prioritise people over pharmaceutical company profits by reversing the Trump position,” 10 Democratic senators, including Bernie Sanders, had written to President Biden in a joint letter on April 15. On Friday, 108 Democratic members of the House of Representatives delivered a similar message to the Biden in a letter signed by 108 of them, including leading progressives such as Pramila Jayapal, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. US SENDS SUPPLIES TO INDIA The United States began shipping planeloads of supplies including oxygen generators and concentrators, personal protective equipment and therapeutics to India starting Thursday to help it combat the second wave of Covid-19 cases that have been far more devastating in scale and severity than the first. It also diverted supplies of raw materials for the AstraZeneca/Covidshield vaccines to ramp up production in India. The United States has also announced restricted travels from India starting on Tuesday because of the spike in cases and emerging mutants of SARS-Cov2, the virus that causes Covid-19. US citizens, permanent residents, students, academics and certain other categories are exempted from the ban. “We are concerned about variants, we’re concerned about spread, we’re concerned about the loss of life, and also all of the secondary effects that emerges this pandemic rages out of control in India,” Sullivan said.