Home / World News / US House clears $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package
world news

US House clears $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

Four days after the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 in the United States, the sprawling measure, backed by President Joe Biden and seen as a moral imperative by many, now heads to the Senate for consideration next week.
By HT Correspondent, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:24 AM IST
National Guard soldiers help to sign up people for their vaccination appointment at the York College coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination site in New York City.(AFP file photo)

The US House of Representatives passed an enormous $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Saturday, hailed by Democrats as a critical step in funnelling new funding towards vaccinations, overburdened local governments, and millions of families devastated by the pandemic.

Four days after the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 in the United States, the sprawling measure, backed by President Joe Biden and seen as a moral imperative by many, now heads to the Senate for consideration next week.

“After 12 months of death and despair, the American recovery begins tonight,” congressman Brendan Boyle told the House chamber before lawmakers approved the package on a 219-212 vote.

Nod soon for J&J vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration is set to grant emergency use nod to Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine after approval by its independent experts.

The FDA told the company it will “rapidly work towards finalisation and issuance of an emergency use authorisation”, which is expected over the weekend. Pfizer and Moderna’s are the other two jabs in use in the US since December. Both are two-dose vaccines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lockdown announced in Auckland, second in a month

US House clears $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudis reject charge

Myanmar: Woman shot at during crackdown on protests

With inputs from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP