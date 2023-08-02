Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US House panel opens probe into suspected Chinese hacking of State department's email systems

US House panel opens probe into suspected Chinese hacking of State department's email systems

Reuters |
Aug 02, 2023 09:58 PM IST

Representative James Comer, who chairs the committee, asked Commerce Secretary for staff briefings by August 9.

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee said Wednesday it is opening an investigation into China's suspected involvement in recent breaches of Commerce and State department email systems.

Rep. James Comer(AP)

Representative James Comer, who chairs the committee, and the heads of two subcommittees asked Commerce Secretary Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for staff briefings by August 9.

"We are also concerned that this attack on federal agencies, including the email account of a senior US government official such as yourself, reflects a new level of skill and sophistication from China’s hackers," the lawmakers wrote Raimondo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
investigation china united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP