e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

US House releases transcripts of impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump

Two more transcripts are slated for release on Tuesday, including that of US ambassador to EU, Gordon Sondland, whose testimony has been disputed and contradicted by many officials since.

world Updated: Nov 05, 2019 06:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Washington
US House impeachment investigators began releasing Monday first transcripts of closed-door hearing, including that of Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, who told lawmakers was the target of a smear campaign and was recalled, she was told, because she had lost the trust of President Donald Trump.
US House impeachment investigators began releasing Monday first transcripts of closed-door hearing, including that of Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, who told lawmakers was the target of a smear campaign and was recalled, she was told, because she had lost the trust of President Donald Trump.(AP Photo)
         

US House impeachment investigators began releasing Monday first transcripts of closed-door hearing, including that of Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, who told lawmakers was the target of a smear campaign and was recalled, she was told, because she had lost the trust of President Donald Trump.

The other transcript released was that of diplomat Michael McKinley, who told lawmakers he had pressed the state department leadership to support Ambassador Yovanovitch.

Two more transcripts are slated for release on Tuesday, including that of US ambassador to EU, Gordon Sondland, whose testimony has been disputed and contradicted by many officials since.

“As we move towards this new public phase of the impeachment inquiry, the American public will begin to see for themselves the evidence that the committees have collected,” the leaders of the three House committees involved in the inquiry said in a joint statement accompanying the transcripts. “With each new interview, we learn more about the president’s attempt to manipulate the levers of power to his personal political benefit.”.

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump, which was authorized in a vote last week, is being conducted by the House committees of intelligence, judiciary and oversight and reform.

tags
top news
Central Vista: Proposals that didn’t make the cut
Central Vista: Proposals that didn’t make the cut
Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
US House releases transcripts of impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump
US House releases transcripts of impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News