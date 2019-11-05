US House releases transcripts of impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump

world

US House impeachment investigators began releasing Monday first transcripts of closed-door hearing, including that of Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, who told lawmakers was the target of a smear campaign and was recalled, she was told, because she had lost the trust of President Donald Trump.

The other transcript released was that of diplomat Michael McKinley, who told lawmakers he had pressed the state department leadership to support Ambassador Yovanovitch.

Two more transcripts are slated for release on Tuesday, including that of US ambassador to EU, Gordon Sondland, whose testimony has been disputed and contradicted by many officials since.

“As we move towards this new public phase of the impeachment inquiry, the American public will begin to see for themselves the evidence that the committees have collected,” the leaders of the three House committees involved in the inquiry said in a joint statement accompanying the transcripts. “With each new interview, we learn more about the president’s attempt to manipulate the levers of power to his personal political benefit.”.

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump, which was authorized in a vote last week, is being conducted by the House committees of intelligence, judiciary and oversight and reform.