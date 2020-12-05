e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

US House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

It was the first time either chamber of Congress has voted to end the federal ban on marijuana since the drug was listed as a “controlled substance” in 1970.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 01:05 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Washington
Fifteen US states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of marijuana, and over 30 states allow some form of the drug for medicinal purposes.
Fifteen US states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of marijuana, and over 30 states allow some form of the drug for medicinal purposes.(AP)
         

The US House of Representatives voted on Friday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, but the legislation is not expected to advance further as long as the Senate remains in Republican hands.

It was the first time either chamber of Congress has voted to end the federal ban on marijuana since the drug was listed as a “controlled substance” in 1970.

Fifteen US states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of marijuana, and over 30 states allow some form of the drug for medicinal purposes. US cannabis sales hit record levels over the Thanksgiving weekend.

But the federal ban on the drug persists, which creates conflicts with state laws and limits cannabis companies’ access to banking services and funding.

The Democratic-majority House voted 228-164, largely along party lines, to lift the federal prohibition. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is an opponent of the change, meaning a decriminalization proposal is unlikely to see Senate action unless Democrats manage to win both Georgia Senate seats and with them Senate control in a January 5 run off election.

The bill the House passed would allow states to regulate marijuana, Representative Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat and co-chairman of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, said in debate.

“This legislation does not legalize cannabis across the country. It stops the federal government from interfering with what states have decided to do,” he said.

Republican representative Debbie Lesko said she found it incredible that Democrats were talking about “legalizing marijuana” instead of focusing on passing more relief from the coronavirus pandemic. “Sometimes I think that the world is turned upside down,” she said.

In fact, the House in May passed a mammoth coronavirus aid bill, but it did not advance in the Republican-run Senate. Negotiations are underway on a smaller compromise bill.

The cannabis bill would expunge federal marijuana convictions and impose a 5% tax on cannabis products. The revenue raised would help reinvest in communities most adversely impacted by enforcement of the law, Blumenauer said.

tags
top news
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
UK, EU trade talks at ‘difficult’ point as deadline approaches
UK, EU trade talks at ‘difficult’ point as deadline approaches
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In