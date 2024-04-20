US imposes sanctions on 3 China firms for supplying components to Pakistan for ballistic missile project

The US has imposed sanctions on four entities engaged in acquiring materials for Pakistan's ballistic missile project. The action was aimed at disrupting networks “supporting proliferation activities”. The US said that it is dedicated to bolstering the international nonproliferation framework by deterring and dismantling proliferation networks of weapons of mass destruction worldwide. (File) (Representational Image)(AP)

According to a press statement, three entities belonged to China where one was based in Belarus. These companies have provided items applicable to Pakistan's ballistic missile programmes, including its long-range missile endeavours.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The companies have been involved in activities or transactions that significantly contribute to or pose a risk of substantially contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their delivery systems by Pakistan, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the statement said that the US, in collaboration with other partners, is dedicated to bolstering the international nonproliferation framework by deterring and dismantling proliferation networks of weapons of mass destruction worldwide.

Here is the list of entities

- Belarus's Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant supplied a specialised vehicle chassis to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program, aiding launch support for missiles developed by the National Development Complex (NDC).

- Xi'an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, based in China, provided missile-related equipment, such as a filament winding machine, likely intended for Pakistan's NDC, crucial for manufacturing rocket motor cases.

- Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd, also from China, supplied stir welding equipment and a linear accelerator system to Pakistan's ballistic missile program. These items, likely meant for Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), contribute to the production and inspection of MTCR Category I ballistic missiles.

- Granpect Company Limited, another Chinese firm, collaborated with SUPARCO in Pakistan to provide testing equipment for large-diameter rocket motors. Additionally, Granpect Co. Ltd. facilitated the supply of similar testing equipment to Pakistan's NDC.

Implications of the sanctions

“All individuals or entities that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 per cent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt,” the press release said.

These prohibitions include making or providing funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and receiving such funds, goods, or services from any such person.