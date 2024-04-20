 US imposes sanctions on 3 China firms for supplying components to Pakistan for ballistic missile project | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US imposes sanctions on 3 China firms for supplying components to Pakistan for ballistic missile project

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 09:06 AM IST

The companies have been involved in activities or transactions that significantly contribute to or pose a risk of contributing to the proliferation of weapons.

The US has imposed sanctions on four entities engaged in acquiring materials for Pakistan's ballistic missile project. The action was aimed at disrupting networks “supporting proliferation activities”.

The US said that it is dedicated to bolstering the international nonproliferation framework by deterring and dismantling proliferation networks of weapons of mass destruction worldwide. (File) (Representational Image)(AP)
The US said that it is dedicated to bolstering the international nonproliferation framework by deterring and dismantling proliferation networks of weapons of mass destruction worldwide. (File) (Representational Image)(AP)

According to a press statement, three entities belonged to China where one was based in Belarus. These companies have provided items applicable to Pakistan's ballistic missile programmes, including its long-range missile endeavours.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The companies have been involved in activities or transactions that significantly contribute to or pose a risk of substantially contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their delivery systems by Pakistan, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the statement said that the US, in collaboration with other partners, is dedicated to bolstering the international nonproliferation framework by deterring and dismantling proliferation networks of weapons of mass destruction worldwide.

Also Read | White House says US will impose new sanctions targeting Iran: ‘President Biden is coordinating with allies…’

Here is the list of entities

- Belarus's Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant supplied a specialised vehicle chassis to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program, aiding launch support for missiles developed by the National Development Complex (NDC).

- Xi'an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, based in China, provided missile-related equipment, such as a filament winding machine, likely intended for Pakistan's NDC, crucial for manufacturing rocket motor cases.

- Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd, also from China, supplied stir welding equipment and a linear accelerator system to Pakistan's ballistic missile program. These items, likely meant for Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), contribute to the production and inspection of MTCR Category I ballistic missiles.

- Granpect Company Limited, another Chinese firm, collaborated with SUPARCO in Pakistan to provide testing equipment for large-diameter rocket motors. Additionally, Granpect Co. Ltd. facilitated the supply of similar testing equipment to Pakistan's NDC.

Implications of the sanctions

“All individuals or entities that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 per cent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt,” the press release said.

These prohibitions include making or providing funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and receiving such funds, goods, or services from any such person.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US imposes sanctions on 3 China firms for supplying components to Pakistan for ballistic missile project
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On