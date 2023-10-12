US ‘indefinite stay’ warning in travel advisory for Gaza; Israel at level 3

In light of the recent Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent retaliatory strikes in Gaza, the United States Department of State has issued an urgent travel advisory, warning American citizens about the heightened security risks and dangers in the region. The travel advisory for the West Bank has been raised to level 3, while the advisory for Gaza remains at the most severe - "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. as Israeli warplanes pummel Gaza to avenge the Hamas attack,(AP)

The travel advisory, which was updated on October 11, 2023, underscores the volatile nature of the situation, with an acknowledgement that terrorists and violent extremists may launch attacks with little or no warning, targeting areas frequented by tourists, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, and even local government facilities.

The agency raised its travel advisory to level 3 for Israel and the West Bank, citing the terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continuing to plot possible attacks.

"Individuals should follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials," the updated travel advisory said.

"While Ben Gurion International Airport remains open, we are aware that several major airlines have announced that they have suspended flights," the advisory states, adding, "Please check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status. US citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt."

Hamas, which is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government, controls the security infrastructure in Gaza.

“The U.S. government is unable to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Gaza as U.S. government employees are prohibited from traveling there,” the advisory stated.

The department also warned travellers to be “prepared for an indefinite stay as the crossings between Gaza with Israel and Egypt can close without advance notice and for long periods during times of unrest and armed conflict.”

India, meanwhile, has announced "Operation Ajay" to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come return from the war-torn region.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Sri Lanka, announced the launch of "Operation Ajay" in a post on X on Wednesday night.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return," he said.

"Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," he added.

The first batch of Indians is expected to be brought back from Israel in a special flight on Thursday.

According to estimates, around 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel.

